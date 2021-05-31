Saints Row publisher Koch Media is holding a Summer Game Fest livestream

The month of June just got a little busier, as Koch Media has announced that it will be holding its very own "Primetime Gaming Stream" on June 11 as part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest.

The Koch Media name may not be as immediately recognizable as EA or Activision, but as the parent of Deep Silver it has the potential to make a big splash in this year's showcase. It hasn't actually teased anything yet, but Koch recently signed a publishing deal with Starbreeze for Payday 3, and Deep Silver recently confirmed that a new Timesplitters game is on the way, although given that development apparently hasn't started yet I don't think we're likely to see much out of that.

Optimists may also hold out hope for Dead Island 2, which Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz said in 2019 is definitely still a thing that's happening, and a new Saints Row, word of which slipped out a couple of years ago in a financial report. Personally, I'm crossing my fingers (with hope but, honestly, no expectation) of something new on the Metro front. Developer 4A Games confirmed in November 2020 that it is working on a new game in the series, but I'll be surprised—very pleasantly, mind—if it has anything to show yet.

Koch Media's E3 livestream is set to begin at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on June 11. The Summer Game Fest series of online events gets underway on June 10, and will also include showcases from Ubisoft, Microsoft and Bethesda, Steam, and Electronic Arts. For the full lowdown of the summer's events, which will also include E3 and the return of the PC Gaming Show, be sure to keep your eyes on our E3 2021 schedule.