Volition is working on a new Saints Row

THQ Nordic has slyly revealed a few more of the 81 games it apparently has in development. Last year, it gobbled up Koch Media, adding the likes of Saints Row and Dead Island to its increasingly massive catalogue of games, and a recent financial report confirms new games for both series are in development.

The Saints' last main outing was back in 2013, with superb superhero romp Saints Row 4. It left things open to more shenanigans, but Volition instead turned its attention to Agents of Mayhem, which was fine, but no Saints Row. According to the report, however, they're now "deep in development" of a brand new Saints Row game. THQ Nordic didn't share any other details.

Dead Island 2 has been off and on for years, switching developers and going silent for extended periods. Occasionally there's a tweet or a mention in a financial report. This time it's confirmation that Homefront: The Revolution developer Dambuster Studios is leading development. I'm not convinced it will ever appear at this point, but we'll always have that cool E3 cinematic.

Deep Silver managed to snatch up TimeSplitters last year. Now it's added TimeSplitters' co-creator Steve Ellis to the team. There's no mention of an actual game in the report, lamentably, just plans, but after 14 years I'm sure we can wait a bit longer. 2005 was the last time we got a new TimeSplitters. I rented it from Blockbuster Video! That's probably less due a comeback.