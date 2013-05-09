Popular

Saints Row 4 trailer introduces you to the President of the United States of Ameriwub

What does a game that's as all out crazy as Saints Row 4 do when it's in danger of being out-sillified by recent releases like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon ? This: the latest trailer for Volition's madcap open-world sequel. It goes all out with dubstep, super-powers, and a President that - at a guess - has never once cared about an opinion poll.

Sure, Obama can do a good Daniel Day Lewis , but have we ever seen him pull a suplex-to-nutshot power move?

Powers seen include super-speed, super-jump, super-impact shockwave and super-jerk telekinesis. Basically, it's a game where the president is a one-man drone strike. If that's meant to be satire, it's probably accidental.

Saints Row 4 is out August 23rd. I look forward to its inauguration speech.

UPDATE: Wait there's more, some in-game footage from PAX showing super speed super jumping, super punching and the like.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
