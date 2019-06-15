Rust and Garry's Mod devs release Chippy, a bullet hell shooter

Chippy is a new twin-stick bullet hell shooter from Facepunch Studios, the developers behind Rust and Garry's Mod, in which you fight and destroy 14 giant multi-form bosses, competing for the best time.

The bosses look like large, segmented squares with intricate designs, and you blow them apart piece by piece, breaking off different sections until nothing remains. You can find a variety of powerups and choose whether you want them to be offensive or defensive, depending on your skill level and play style.

The scoreboard is purely based on completion time, and you can replay each level individually for the best score. I like the bouncy soundtrack, and the visual effects when you destroy a boss look suitably impressive.

It's not exactly the game you'd expect from Facepunch, given that they've made two hugely successful first-person games, but they're clearly an adaptable studio. Between Garry's Mod and Rust they made a VR sandbox game called Chunks, and last year they released Clatter, a turn-based tactics game about fighting robots.

Chippy costs $13.45/£10.25 on Steam, which includes a 10% launch discount.

