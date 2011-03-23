Rock of Ages screenshots released. Features stone ball in severe pain

Six new screenshots for Rock of Ages have been released. They show off the different environments you'll be rolling your ball through, each influenced by a different period of art history.

Rock of Ages revolves around the concept of two castles under seige. The two sides decide to resolve the conflict by rolling huge stone balls into each other's fortresses. PC Gamer approves this idea.

It's getting developed by ACE Team, responsible for the brain-twistingly weird, but Top 100-breaking , first-person puncher, Zeno Clash. Visit the official Rock of Ages site , join the Steam group , or scroll down for the latest trailer for more info.