RoboCop is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath expansion

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is a newly announced expansion that will continue the main game's story, with a particular focus on characters like Sheeva, Fujin and Nightwolf. That's pretty cool, but the coolest thing about Aftermath is RoboCop. Yes, RoboCop is joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster.

The metallic law enforcer will be available from May 26, alongside Sheeva and Fujin. The pack will cost $40. Also coming are "friendships" and new arenas in the form of the Soul Chamber, the Dead Pool, and an unnamed stage set outside Kronika's Keep. A fourth stage will also be added in the form of RetroKade, which "gleefully mashes up old school game stages with our more modern presentation".

What are friendships, you ask? Basically, stuff like this:

As for the story component of the paid expansion, it takes place directly after the events of Mortal Kombat 11. "Liu Kang has finished Kronika. He and Raiden are at the dawn of time, where they prepare to use Kronika’s Hourglass to restart history," writes story and voiceover director Dominic Cianciolo. "But those preparations are halted when some unexpected guests arrive – Fujin, Nightwolf, and Shang Tsung."

Check out the trailer below: