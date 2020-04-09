Roblox Egg Hunt 2020: every game you can find eggs in

The Roblox egg hunt event is back this year and you've got a whole basket of them to seek out across more than 40 Roblox games. These eggs are more than just collectibles—every egg doubles as a special hat for your avatar, too.

First, grab the high-tech Eggphone from the Roblox avatar shop to start your egg hunt. That will get you going, but there are a whole lot of eggs, so we've got a checklist for you to help dig them all up. The requirements for nabbing each egg are slightly different based on which Roblox game you're playing, so get ready to look around for clues, secret egg agent.

In addition to all the hidden eggs, Roblox Corp says that special field agents, "Roblox admins, developers, and video stars" and hiding around your games "locked and loaded with launchers that fire three additional highly classified, highly exclusive eggs." With those three extra eggs, the 49 hidden eggs, and the grand prize FabergEgg, you've got a total of 53 to find this year.

The event runs until April 28th, so now's a good time to get crackin'! Here are all 49 games that you'll need to play to unearth those eggs and claim the FabergEgg of the New Decade.