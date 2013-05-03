Road Rash-inspired Road Redemption gets Oculus Rift support via stretch goal

Until now, we've mainly seen the Oculus Rift put to use in first-person shooters , first-person parkour simulators , and first-person whatevers , but a virtual reality bike racing/violence title seems like a particularly good use for the magic space-helmet. The Road Rash-inspired Road Redemption - currently up for funding on Kickstarter , with 9 days and around $60,000 left to go - has been filmed working with Oculus Rift, meaning we can experience hitting a motorcyclist with a chain from the inside . You know, if the game reaches its $160,000 target. Er, and gets another $38,000 on top of that .

There's unfortunately not a lot to see during the video, but it's what you can hear that's important: namely, the multi-directional sound placement, which should make pinpointing rival racers that much easier. Developer DarkSeas Games say their next step is to add support for the Razer Hydra motion controller. (Thanks to Evil Avatar .)