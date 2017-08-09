Rez, for those uninitiated, is an uber-colourful on-rails shooter inspired by the works of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky that first starred on consoles in late 2001/early 2002.

A VR version named Rez Infinite popped up on PlayStation 4 last year, and last night its developers Enhance Games posted this on Twitter:

The mention of 8.9 there had many suggesting a big announcement was due today (August 9), and now it appears those people were right: Rez Infinite is out now on PC with and without VR support.

Have a gander at the launch trailer:

"We are extremely excited to finally bring Rez/Rez Infinite to PC. It was a long time coming but now we have the best version yet," says Enhance Games founder and Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi in a statement. "With 4K support, up to double the texture quality, advanced graphic options as well as multiple controller options, we hope to introduce our game to a new audience who’ve never played Rez before and those who haven’t picked it up in a while. It can also finally be experienced in VR with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive."

Rez Infinite is out now and costs £19.99/$24.99. A special Steam promotion knocks that down to £15.99/$19.99.