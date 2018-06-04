Red Faction: Guerrilla 'Re-Mars-tered' edition set for release in July

"Space Asshole" is a song about a man who tries to get away from the pressures and travails of his life by signing up for a job working in the mines of Mars. He foresees quiet, solitude, and an opportunity to reflect on the past and contemplate the future, all while earning honest pay for honest work. But it all goes awry when a guy with a giant hammer charges onto the scene (in a truck), smashing and killing everything for no apparent reason except that he is, as the title denotes, a Space Asshole.

The song was released in 2009 by Chris Remo as a tribute of sorts to Red Faction: Guerrilla, and now, in a tremendously fitting twist, it's been adopted by THQ Nordic for the Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition launch date trailer. It's a remix, a little more rocking than the languid, defeated tone of the original, but still a great track—and a brilliant choice as promotional music.

The remastered release of Red Faction: Guerrilla will feature "fully reworked graphics" and graphical effects, improved lighting and shadow rendering, updated shaders and post-processing, and native 4K support. The game itself sounds unchanged, however, with "open world guerrilla warfare" that enables players to fight where, when, and who they want, even if that means just running around on Mars bashing things into pieces, because you're not so much a revolutionary hero as a... well, you know.

Pricing for Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered hasn't been announced, but owners of the original on Steam will be given the updated version for free.