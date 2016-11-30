Red Dead Redemption is coming to PlayStation Now next week

We remain hopeful that Red Dead Redemption 2 will eventually be released for the PC as well as consoles. That said, a PC version of the original RDR remains a distant and likely unattainable dream. Unless you're willing to pitch in with Sony's on demand service. Rockstar announced today that the PS3 version of Red Dead Redemption will debut on PlayStation Now on December 6, and that means it will be playable, after a fashion, on PC.

PlayStation Now is the subscription-based streaming service that provides access to more than 450 PS3 games, without having to actually own those games. More importantly to us, since the service was rolled out on the PC this summer, it brings games that were previously PlayStation exclusives to our platform of choice.

It's not a perfect solution: Not everyone has the bandwidth to make PlayStation Now work effectively, and Red Dead Redemption is, and will therefore look like, a six-year-old game. But beggars can't be choosers, and for now this is what we've got.

We gave PlayStation Now a shot shortly after the PC service went live, and despite a few hitches it worked pretty well overall. Sony offers a seven-day trial of the service so you can see how it all works, after which it costs $20 a month, or $45 for three months. Full details are available at playstation.com.