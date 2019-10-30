Red Dead Redemption 2 preloading is live

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5, which is—holy cow—now less than a week away. And for those who want to get their cowboy on the moment the clock strikes zero, preloading—for those who have pre-purchased—has now begun.

Preloading (and everything else) is done through the new Rockstar Games Launcher, which you can pick up here if you don't already have it. You'll also need, as listed in the system requirements, a whopping 150GB of free drive space to cram it into.

Red Read Redemption 2 on PC will feature a number of enhancements over the original console release, including new Bounty Hunter Missions, Gang Hideouts, Treasure Maps, horses, a new mission, and more. Red Dead Online has evolved significantly since it went live earlier this year too, and will hopefully hit its stride once it comes to PC.

If you haven't already thrown your money at it, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for pre-purchase at $60 for the special edition (which is an automatic "free upgrade" from the standard edition), or $80 for the Ultimate Edition, which includes bonus outfits, a Survivor Camp theme, additional weapons, and a nice horse. Details and links are up at rockstargames.com.

And now, let's take a minute to enjoy Kurt Russell telling Billy Bob Thornton to skin that smokewagon... and see what happens.