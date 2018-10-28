Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app points to PC version of the game

Files inside Red Dead Redemption 2's companion app contain multiple references to PC, graphics options and resolutions, according to a report, adding fuel to speculation that the game will eventually come to PC.

As uncovered by Rockstar Intel, the companion app contains a number of interesting parameters within its files, including:

PARAM_companionAutoConnectIpPC

PARAM_Oculus

CommandIsPcVersion(void) 000000000166A12C﻿﻿﻿

The files also contain numerous references to graphics options, such as temporal anti-aliasing, resolution of water reflections, shadow quality and particle quality.

Some of the mentions of PC in the files might be hinting at a desktop version of the companion app rather than a proper PC version of the game—there's "SIGNIN_PC_APP_URL", for instance. But the presence of graphics options, Oculus (Red Dead 2 VR?) and the word "PcVersion" suggests something else is afoot.

It's not concrete, and I wouldn't expect Rockstar to comment on it, but it's one more piece of evidence that Arthur Morgan and the gang could arrive on PC at some point. Fingers crossed.

For all other hints at a PC version, read our Red Dead Redemption 2 PC hub.