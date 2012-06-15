Ready Up - StarCraft 2, LoL, and Dota 2 pros head to DreamHack Summer

Did last week's MLG Spring Championship leave you thirsting for more eSports? Then DreamHack Summer 2012 has you covered. With well-attended tournaments for StarCraft 2, League of Legends, and Dota 2, DreamHack should keep you busy throughout the weekend and into the work-week. It starts tomorrow at 11 AM Eastern, and continues through Monday, with the StarCraft 2 Grand Final scheduled for 5:15 PM Eastern.

A lot of big names are there this weekend, too: HerO, Stephano, Ret, PuMa, NaNiwa, SaSe, ThorZaIN, and HuK will be attending, among others. While the list is missing some of the most notable players who were at the MLG Spring Championship last weekend, it also looks like a good chance to see some of the players on the European StarCraft circuit that don't often make appearances at MLG events. Personally, I like Stephano for the win, but maybe ThorZaIN can repeat .

DreamHack will also play host to the MSI Beat IT League of Legends Tournament , and the Corsair Vengeance Dota 2 Cup . The LoL tournament will feature Moscow Five along with Fnatic, Curse.eu, and Absolute Legends.

Dota 2 has an even stronger lineup set to compete this weekend. Natus Vincere, CLG, Evil Geniuses, Mousesports, Quantic... look, you get the idea. Everyone is there. Dota 2 competition begins at 8 AM Eastern on Saturday. The Finals begin at 3:30 PM Eastern on Monday. You can view the schedule here .

You can catch all the DreamHack streams on DreamHack.tv , including a Heroes of Newerth tournament and some other events. As with MLG last week, the biggest challenge is going to be choosing what to watch.