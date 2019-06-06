Popular

Razer's new gaming headset weighs just 250 grams and costs $50

By

Light on your head and wallet or purse.

Razer has added another entry to its growing pile of gaming headsets, the Kraken X, and it's one of the lightest and least expensive options out there. 

The new Kraken X weighs just 250 grams (0.55 pounds) and costs $49.99 (€59.99). Razer claims it offers "superior comfort all day long," which in addition to its ultra-lightweight design, is owed to the headset's memory foam ear cushions and adjustable headband. It also has "glasses-friendly eyewear channels."

How comfortable is it really, though? We will be able to answer that question very soon—a Kraken X is en route to us, and will be putting it through its paces.

On the audio side, Razer outfitted the Kraken X with 40mm neodymium magnet drivers. For reference, the Kraken Tournament Edition and Nari Ultimate, two of the best gaming headsets, both use larger 50mm drivers.

Here's a look at some other specs:

  • Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz
  • Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz
  • Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 106 dB
  • Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 44 mm
  • Connection type: Analog 3.5 mm
  • Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.
  • Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with leatherette, for sound isolation and comfort

For chatting and barking out instructions with teammates, there is a bendable cardioid microphone attached. We typically prefer standalone mics, but in this case, Razer claims it has a "tight pickup pattern" that suppresses noise from the back and side.

Razer also announced that it is adding 7.1 surround sound support to its full line of 2019 over-the-ear headsets priced at under $99 (via Synapse, presumably), including the Kraken X.

The Kraken X is available now in all-black and "console" color options, the latter of which has blue accents.

