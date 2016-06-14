Razer's Naga Hex V2 brings a 7 button thumb wheel to the MOBA party

Razer has released yet another version of its Naga mouse designed specifically for MOBA gaming, the Naga Hex V2. As with prior versions of the NAGA, you'll find a series of buttons on the side, though on this iteration there are seven of them arranged around a circular wheel.

It's the same circular arrangement as the Naga Hex, but with an extra button. MOBA players will likely appreciate the extra clicker, though as PCWorld points out, it comes at the expense of a rather neat play on words—the prefix "hex" is derived from the Greek world "hexa," for six.

Naming shenanigans aside, the Naga Hex V2 is a rodent that's supposed to make MOBA gaming easier. It includes pre-configured MOBA profiles and what Razer considers the world's most advanced mouse technology, a 5G, true 15,000 DPI laser sensor that offers precise movement across any display setup, be it a multi-monitor configuration or a 4K screen.

"The MOBA scene has become the most watched genre of esports in the world, making games like League of Legends and Dota 2 more popular in terms of audience than many professional sports leagues," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "We made the first mouse that was ever designed for these players and we’re happy to have improved upon an already great design."

Beyond the extra button and upgraded laser sensor, the Naga Hex V2 receives the requisite upgrade to Razer's customizable Chroma lighting with 16.8 million color options and a variety of effects. Lighting features on the Naga Hex V2 can be synced across other Chroma devices.

There are a total of 14 programmable buttons on the Naga Hex V2. Other features include a tilt click scroll wheel, up to 210 inches per second of acceleration, and a 2.1m braided fiber USB cable.

The Naga Hex V2 is available in limited quantities at Best Buy and Razer's online store for $80 (€100).