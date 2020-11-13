Razer's BlackWidow Elite keyboard with loud key switches is on sale for $85

Razer's BlackWidow Elite goes on sale from time to time, but looking at its price history on Amazon, it has only fallen this low one other time—a brief dip last month. If you missed out on that deal, here's your chance to take a mulligan. It is again marked down on Amazon to $84.99.

The version that is on sale sports Razer's Green switches. These are tactile and clicky, similar to Cherry's MX Blue switches, and are the type I personally prefer. They are the same ones I've been using for several years—my daily driver is a 2014 model BlackWidow Ultimate, and it's held up well for more than half a decade.

This is a deep discount of $85 over its normal selling price, and a solid all-around mechanical keyboard. Note that the version on sale uses tactile and delightfully clicky Razer Green key switches.View Deal

This is a full-size plank with a dedicated number pad. It also has a set of media keys and a multi-functional metal dial in the upper-right corner. You can use the dial to adjust the volume or skip tracks, or program it to do something else if you wish (via the Razer Synapse utility).

There are no dedicated gaming/profile keys, but all of the keys you do get are programmable. You can bake in secondary functions and macros as well, by using the Hypershift key, and then store your settings in the keyboard's onboard memory and/or in the cloud.

USB 2.0 and audio pass-through are part of the package as well, and of course RGB lighting is present on this model.

