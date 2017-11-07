Razer gets a jump on Cyber Monday with a sale on mice and mouse pads

Just over two weeks from now, the tech world will be filled with discounted items starting with Black Friday sales, followed by Cyber Monday. In more recent years, these have been rolled into one long sale that runs through the weekend. Razer has decided to get a head start on the action by temporarily discounting several mice and mouse pads as part of its Cyber Weekend VIP preview.

In some cases, the discounts aren't much better than simply shopping around. However, there are some good bargains. One of them is the Razer Naga Hex V2—Razer has it marked down 56 percent to $35. The same mouse sells for $61 at Amazon and Best Buy, and $80 on Newegg.

Likewise, the Naga Chroma is also marked down 56 percent to $35, versus $60 and up elsewhere on the web.

Our favorite gaming mouse, the DeathAdder Elite (with Chroma lighting), is on sale for $50. That's 29 percent off the MSRP, though just $5 below what it can found for online at other vendors.

If it's a mouse pad you're after, the Firefly is on sale for $40. That price is good on both the hard and cloth versions. The Invicta is also marked down to $40, while the Goliathus starts at $12.

Go here to view the full list of deals, and use promo code VIP17 to get the sale price.

