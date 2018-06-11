Rapture Rejects is a 2D battle royale game based on webcomic Cyanide & Happiness

Publisher TinyBuild has just announced a brand new game at the PC Gaming Show at E3: Rapture Rejects, a 2D isometric battle royale game based on the webcomic Cyanide & Happiness. In the game's story, god went on something of a binge drinking session, and accidentally beamed the worst of humanity up to heaven. How unfortunate.

It's a topdown game that recalls a little of Don't Starve in its cartoon-y style, and it's being developed by Galvanic Games, in collaboration with Explosm. The trailer above gives you an idea of what to expect from the game's tone, and you can sign up for the beta at the game's official site.