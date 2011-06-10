Rage release date delayed, now out October 7

There's been a change of date on the official Rage site . Id's open world shooter is now slated for October 7, several week later than the former mid-September date. When we spoke to id co-founder John Carmack on the show floor, he said that Rage is ready to go, barring a few last minute polishes. Hopefully it'll be squeaky clean and bug free when it finally arrives in October. For more on the game, watch our interviews with John Carmack and Rage dev Tim Willets .