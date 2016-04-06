Quantum Break pirates slapped with an eye patch

Screenshot by /u/disastorm.

Quantum Break developer Remedy has continued its tradition of passive-aggressively branding pirates. If Quantum Break thinks you're playing a dodgy copy, lead character Jack Joyce gains a rather dashing eye patch.

The piracy detection isn't all there, however. Redditor disastorm discovered that simply logging out of the Windows Store before launching the game—severing its connection to the Microsoft mothership—is enough to trigger the 'punishment'.

Concerned for players' dental health, the Windows Quantum Break FAQ addresses what to do in the event of its appearance: "DRM might've accidentally triggered. Reboot the game and eat a lot of vitamin C."