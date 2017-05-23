Quake Champions comics will reveal the characters' 'bloody backgrounds'

Bethesda Softworks is teaming up with independent British publisher Titan Comics to create a new series of comics based on the upcoming Quake Champions FPS. Titan said the books, slated to debut later this summer, "will delve into the bloody backgrounds of the Champions of Quake: Ranger, Visor, Nyx, and more," with art by Titan and IDW veteran artist Alan Quah.

"I am super excited to dive into the Quake franchise!" Quah said. "Exciting characters with crazy elaborate techs and environments that I will love drawing—I couldn't have wished for more!"

The Quake Champions comic will launch in digital and physical formats this August. You can find out more at titan-comics.com, and enjoy a trio of Quake Champs covers below. We can but hope it lives up to the mighty legacy of the Doom comic from back in the day.