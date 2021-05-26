PUBG is remastering Miramar and introducing two new maps

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is preparing to overhaul its big desert map, Miramar, as the developer announces plans for two more brand new battle royale maps: and the addition of a feature that's slowly spread across the genre.

Outlining the game's roadmap for the rest of the year, PUBG Corp introduced plans for a major remaster to Miramar. The map had already seen a small touch-up to bring it in line with the rest of the game's arenas—but with Update 12.1, the desert map will see large reworks to its lighting, performance, graphical fidelity, and topography.

"Expect to see big overhauls to terrain and building textures and layouts, easier traversal with the removal of unnecessary obstacles, and even updated cliffs to better fit in the more vertical experience the game has become," PUBG Corp writes.

(Image credit: PUBG Corp)

But the developer also teased two new maps, codenamed "Tiger" and "Kiki". Tiger will be the next major addition after the remastering of Miramar, and is finally introducing respawns to PUBG's flavour of battle royale. Introduced in Apex Legends and subsequently nicked by Fortnite, PUBG is finally getting on board with its own respawn system, along with some "new features never seen before in PUBG."

"This is a feature we’ve seen become fairly common in the Battle Royale genre and is something we’ve been asked about quite a bit, especially when it comes to duos and squads. If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll see we’ve experimented a bit recently with what respawning on a Battleground looks like and Tiger is a big reason why."

Kiki will follow, due in late 2021/early 2022, featuring plenty of towering skyscrapers and underground complexes, with what promises to be a frightfully dense urban warzone. The full notes are here.