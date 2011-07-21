Prototype 2 release date confirmed, new trailer burns everything

BluesNews report that Prototype 2 will be released on 24th of April 2012 and to celebrate the announcement, a new CGI trailer has been released. The trailer shows Prototype special ops team Black Watch engaging in their favourite pursuit, setting fire to everything. It also quickly explains the story driving the sequel; as explained in the last trailer Alex Mercer, the 'hero' of the first game apparently killed James Heller's family (he killed so many people, it's hard to keep track). Now Heller has Mercer style powers, and he's not a happy bunny.

We'll see just how angry he is next year.