E3 2011: Prototype 2 trailer breaks tanks, kicks helicopter to death

[bcvideo id="978187144001"]

In the original Prototype we got to play as Alex Mercer, a massive jerk who also happened to have godlike bio-powers. Thousands died. It's only fitting that he's the bad guy for the sequel. You play a man called "Heller," out for revenge against Mercer, who killed his family. Heller also has bio-powers and a giant blade instead of an arm. It might be too early to call it, but this might be one of those 'history repeating itself' scenarios. The game's due out next year.