Prey 2 domain updated, E3 announcement rumored

I always thought the idea behind Prey 2 was quite clever. It's a sequel with only the most wisp-like connection to the original, which otherwise goes entirely ignored so the developers could make a game about the galaxy's one and only human bounty hunter instead. Or at least, it was, until Bethesda finally pulled the plug in 2014, after years of troubled development.

But for some reason (because let's face it, Prey wasn't exactly a runaway hit), rumors persist that the sequel is still alive, hidden away in a dark corner of some unknown studio. Most recently, fan site Alien Noire tweeted a couple of weeks ago that a new Prey, being made by Dishonored developer Arkane, will be unveiled on June 14, the first day of E3.

The source of the rumor isn't revealed, and it seems more likely to be that an announcement would come on June 12, the date of its E3 presser. But yesterday the site strengthened its case when it pointed out that the prey2.com and prey3.com domains were recently updated—on May 21, according to a /whois—to point to a Prey 2 Facebook page. That page isn't currently available, but the link isn't broken: It's not visible, possibly expired, but it definitely is (or was) there .

That's a long, long way from an official confirmation, but it's strong enough to make me hopeful. It's also a great excuse to post this Prey 2 cinematic from 2011, which remains one of my favorite trailers of all time—although obviously there's absolutely no guarantee that Prey 2 will be anything like this, even if it is back on track.