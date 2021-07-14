Fortnite Season 7 is trucking along, and we've got a new batch of legendary challenges to help us get those precious battle pass stars. The alien invasion theme is continuing, and it looks like the humans of the Fortnite world are starting to make some concrete plans to counteract those mysterious extraterrestrials. This week, your first challenge is to place prepper supplies in Hayseed's farm.

As you might imagine, Hayseed's farm is located near Corny Complex. Finding the exact spot you need to place prepper supplies can be tough since the area is so huge. We've done the hard work for you so you don't have to wander around aimlessly. Keep in mind that you have to finish the prior challenge, which is just getting your orders from Sloane at a payphone.

Here's where to place prepper supplies in Fortnite.

Prepper supplies location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head to Corny Complex and look for the farmhouse located in the northeast, across the river from the main farm. There will be a dirt road leading to Hayseed's farm, and at the intersection you'll see a couple of rocks and pine trees.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Look for the glowing blue outline shaped like a box of supplies right in front of the rocks. All you have to do now is interact with the outline and the prepper supplies will appear, letting you access the next challenge during your next match.

Thankfully, that's it! A very short challenge, but it leads to a longer one. For your trouble, you'll get 30K experience.

Check out our Fortnite guides page for more walkthroughs of the latest challenges. We show you how to get an Inflate-a-Bull, and everything you need to know about the Lebron Fortnite skin.