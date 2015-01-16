Pre-order GTA 5 from Rockstar and get another game for free

As of right now, you can pre-order the digital version of Grand Theft Auto 5 (open-world crime thing, Google it, supposed to be decent) over at the Rockstar Warehouse. Perhaps as gesture of recompense for the recently delayed release date, Rockstar is offering a free game to anyone who pre-orders the digital version ($59.99/£39.99) from the Warehouse before February 1st. The list of games included in the offer is:

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto IV

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Manhunt

Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Midnight Club II

Grand Theft Auto III

Honestly, if you can’t find something of value in that list, well… You’re probably a Rockstar superfan reading this in your Tommy Vercetti monogrammed jim jams. Which I’m also entirely onboard with. One thing to note: When you place your pre-order you have to slap down a non-refundable 15% deposit, at which point you immediately get your freebie. Caveat emptor. That’s Latin for choose wisely, dude, because launches don't always go smoothly, particularly ones with sizeable online modes attached.

If you don’t like the cut of this particular offer’s jib, other online retailers will be available, and you’ll be able to pre-order the digital version from Steam, Amazon and GameStop later today. Those of you who do decided to jump in and pre-order will also get $1m of in-game cash to spend, split 50/50 between the Story and Online elements. GTA V is out on March 24. You can read the system requirements for it here, and get Andy’s take on why it will be best on PC here.