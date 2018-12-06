Play Shadow of the Tomb Raider's opening levels in a free trial

2018’s gruelling release schedule means that I completely forgot that Shadow of the Tomb Raider had even come out, let alone that it was just a few months ago. If you forgot about it, too, or you’ve just been putting it off, then good news! You can play its opening levels in a free trial for PC and consoles.

The demo is expected to pop into existence in the next hour, and you'll be able to download it from the Steam page. You’ll have complete access to the opening levels, and if you choose to buy the game, your progress will carry over, including achievements.

Andy Kelly’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider review certainly makes it sound worth taking for a spin, especially if you feel like Lara should be doing more raiding of tombs and less murdering of dudes.

Shadow shows impressive restraint, rarely using combat as a crutch and focusing more on what makes this series special: namely, raiding tombs. And the tombs here are undoubtedly the star of the show, and some of the best in the series. The feeling of trespassing in an ancient, cursed place is palpable, and hearing the stone door scrape open when you finally solve that puzzle is always a satisfying feeling. And it’s these moments, not the exploding refineries, helicopter battles, or expensive cinematic set-pieces, that make this worth playing.

It's the photo mode (as always) that I want to really play around with, which Andy used to image what Lara's Instagram might look like.

I think I’ll save this for the weekend, but what about you lot?