Turn a grim nightmare into an awkward vacation with Shadow of the Tomb Raider's photo mode

Smile for the camera.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has an excellent photo mode, with all the usual options: depth of field, field of view, and so on. But it has one unique feature. No matter what's happening, whether Lara is swinging over a bottomless ravine or machine-gunning some Trinity mercenaries to death, you can change her facial expression. There are a few to choose from, but 'happy' is my favourite because it makes it look like she's on a really intense gap year. And it got me wondering what her Instagram account might look like...

Andy Kelly

