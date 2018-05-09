PES 2019 release date set

Last week, a leak suggested PES 2019 will have new licenses, overhauled myClub features, a so-called "Visible Fatigue" mechanic, and a gorgeous interpretation of early 2000s David Beckham. Today, Konami has confirmed all of the above with a couple of transatlantic launch dates: August 28 in the US, and August 30 in Europe.

No Specifics on the incoming footie sim's official club, stadium and league deals today, sadly—they're expected "in the weeks to come"—but the new PES instalment will supposedly champion "player individuality" with new skill traits, shooting mechanics, shot styles and, as always, improved ball physics.

Play The Beautiful Game. Create Magic Moments. Feel #ThePowerOfFootball. This is #PES2019. Out 28th August in US and 30th August in Europe. Full details: https://t.co/M4aacweicb pic.twitter.com/yGzVILneV9May 9, 2018

As showcased there, modern day PES runs on the Fox Engine—which otherwise powers Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, P.T., and Metal Gear Survive. I'm particularly impressed with how crowds appear to have turned out this year.

"The beautiful game has never looked better thanks to ‘Enlighten’ software for true-to-life visual effects and 4K HDR across all platforms," says Konami. "Real time ‘Global Illumination’ lighting and shadows has led to improved in-game graphics with better crowd detail, real grass textures and the return of the incredibly popular snow weather effect."

Konami adds that its myClub overhaul is the system's biggest rework to date—with tweaked scouting that helps uncover top players, legends and "Players of the Week" based on real-world performances.

