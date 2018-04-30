PES 2019 leak suggests new licenses, overhauled myClub, 'Visible Fatigue' en route to footie sim

In the wake of its expired Champions League partnership, Konami appears to be doubling down on new official licensing deals for its next iteration of Pro Evolution Soccer.

As reported by Eurogamer, leaked information from Evo-Web suggests PES 2019 will bring with it a "huge addition of licensed leagues", and a so-called 'Legend Edition' whose cover image flaunts an early 2000s, mohican-sporting David Beckham. According to Evo-Web that's expected on August 30, 2018.

The images below show Philippe Coutinho sporting the official Barcelona kit, which would suggest the club's official collaboration remains intact. Arsenal signed up for a similar deal last year, which I suspect will roll over into this year's offering—and I'd love to see the return of my beloved Celtic.

Whichever teams make it in, though, Evo-Web reports "every element" of the game's myClub has been reworked—"from how you sign players, to special versions of players released throughout the year"—and that 11 new skill traits will be introduced. Prospective players are also told to expect new shooting motions and animations, and that stamina will be impacted by "Visible Fatigue".

Besides Becks above, here are some screens:

For more Pro Evolution Soccer reading, check out Tom Hatfield's review of PES 2018.