PC Gamer US Podcast #341 - Treasure Bath

After the holiday break, we've reconvened to talk about the games we're looking forward to in 2013 , Steam Box , PlanetSide 2's upcoming patch , and explore Logan's formerly-repressed fear of a childhood animal.
We also finally discuss Far Cry 3 at length, now that most of us have finished it.
Listen to PC Gamer Podcast 341: Treasure Bath
Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext. 724 or email the MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.
