Tyler, Evan, and T.J. form a crack team of talk to discuss DayZ's stand-alone future , Skyrim's Dawnguard vamp-spansion , Steam's upcoming inclusion of non-game software , our upcoming PAX panel , and the future of storytelling in games. All of that, plus more news, Truthiness or Falsity, and a puzzling conclusion in...

PC Gamer US Podcast 325: Quest for Story

