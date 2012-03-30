No, our latest episode's title is not a slam on EnMasse Entertainment's upcoming TERA , which you'll hear Gavin talk about glowingly this week. Sadly, in addition to otherwise joyous impressions on Legend of Grimrock (which you can WIN right here !), as well as Josh's updates on EVE Online and Dust 514 fresh from Fanfest , we say a heartfelt goodbye to a member of the PC Gamer US team.

PC Gamer US Podcast 311: TERA-ble News

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@jaugustine (Josh "MMOprah" Augustine)

@cantista (Chris Antista)

@gavinFYG (Gavin Townsley

@Ljrepresent (The Dearly Departed Lucas Sullivan)