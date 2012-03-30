Hack, slash, and kick it old-school with a free copy of Legend of Grimrock [Giveaway]

There's been quite a kerfuffle as of late around Almost Human's Legend of Grimrock , the traditional grid-based dungeon crawler that's coming to Steam and GOG.com this April. Truth be told, we're stoked to try out the game's first-person, party-of-four questing—slashing skeletons and avoiding trapdoors like it's 1990. Want to see what it looks like when you marry Skyrim-level graphics with gameplay from two-decade-old RPGs? Read on to see how you can snag a copy free of charge.

We've got ten GOG codes to give away, so you'll be able to download the game right away when it's released on April 11th. To enter the giveaway, simply leave a comment below stating your favorite old-school RPG below and what you love about it —we're talking Eye of the Beholder, Dungeon Master, Shadowgate-type games. We'll select the lucky winners on Tuesday, April 3rd, who'll receive a code for the game in the inbox of the email that they used to register their PCG forum accounts. Good luck, and try not to step on any spike traps in your pursuit of treasure.