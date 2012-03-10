Evan, Josh, Tyler and Chris reflect on our week of coverage, talks, and appointments at the Game Developers Conference right here in our backyard of San Francisco. That includes MechWarrior Online , Valve's "History of TF2" talk, the infamous Steam Box , SimCity, PlanetSide 2, and (duh) Mass Effect 3. Josh also checks in about the SWTOR guild summit, reported on in more detail here .

PC Gamer US Podcast 308: GDC 2012 Recap

