Is day-one DLC (like Mass Effect 3's "From Ashes" ) a crime against gamer-manity, or simply an unoffensive, optional bonus? When are developers "allowed" to stop updating a game like Terraria and step away? Evan, Tyler, Logan, Josh and Gavin tackle these topics on this week's episode. In beta talk, Josh and Gavin also give a generous account of what they did and didn't like about the Guild Wars 2 beta; Evan and Logan reflect on the multiplayer and single-player Mass Effect 3 beta.

PC Gamer US Podcast 306: Downloadable Spinal Cords

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@pcgamer

@Elahti (Evan)

@logandecker (Logan)

@jaugustine (Josh)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler)

@GavinFYG (Gavin)