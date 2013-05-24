Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 90 - Where In The World Is Doctor Von Sports-N-CoD?

Chris, Tom Senior and Rich discuss Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Metro: Last Light, spiders, Tomb Raider, and the Oculus Rift. We also have a bit of a think about the Xbox One and what it means for entertainment in general.

The podcast is rated adult-only on iTunes, but this is one of those episodes where that's actually true. This is almost enitrely Tom's fault. We're never going to let Tom describe a game experience that involves a tunnel of any kind ever again. Apologies in advance.

