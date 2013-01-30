Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 84 - Nuclear Idiot

By

This week, Chris and Toms Senior and Francis talk Teleglitch, SimCity, Crysis 3 multiplayer and more. Includes our thoughts on the troubles at Gas Powered Games, Jon Blow's next game, and your

questions from Twitter.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes , or download the MP3 directly . The YouTube version will be going up early next week as I've, er, got a train to catch.

Follow PC Gamer UK on Twitter to be informed when we're putting the call out for questions. Here are our individual accounts:

Chris - @cthursten

Tom F - @pentadact

Tom S - @pcgludo

Show notes

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
