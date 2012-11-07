Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 78 - Love and the Ball-Kicker

Chris, Tom F, Marsh and special guest Eskil Steenberg discuss game design, XCOM, mechs, gangsters, and finally figure out exactly what Love is. Featuring the exclusive and completely unplanned announcement of Eskil's next game, the world's most questionable MechWarrior Online set-up, and the adventures of the only man in Atlanta smart enough to repeatedly kick another man in the testicles.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here and download the MP3 directly from here .

Show notes

