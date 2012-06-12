PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 69 - Old Jimmy Genero-Chisel

Chris, Owen and Tom Senior emerge from the E3 news cave to discuss the expo's highs and lows as well as Max Payne 3 multiplayer, Diablo 3's endgame, Frozen Synapse RED, the PC Gamer Planetside 2 sitcom, John Carmack's VR headset, and much more.

We also explore Owen's take on where mana comes from, the Uplink mods of yesteryear, and just what might be in Peter Molyneux's Curiosity box. See below for show notes.

