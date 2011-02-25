PC Gamer UK Podcast 51 - Dragon Age 2 review and Deus Ex: Human Revolution hands on

Tim, Tom, Rich and Craig amass for episode 51 of the PC Gamer UK Podcast. Topics include our Dragon Age 2, Total War: Shogun, and Bulletstorm reviews, along with Tom's hands-on with Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Craig gives his first impressions of Battlefield 3 too. Basically, it's a podcast that's mostly concerned with men holding weapons. Nothing wrong with that.

