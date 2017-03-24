PC Gamer UK podcast #38: Questions Special

After a traumatic deadline, Samuel and Phil climb into the podship and set off on a journey PC gaming. Unfortunately, neither of us had played anything of note this week, so instead we used your questions as an excuse to ramble about stuff. Listen, and find out why fantasy is better with giant mushrooms, and why Legion makes for bad second screen TV.

Discussed: Questions.

