Patriot’s Viper LED mouse pad brings more illumination to your desktop

At first glance, we assumed Patriot's new Viper LED mouse pad was another RGB accessory. It's actually not, though it does bring multi-colored illumination to your mousing surface.

In this case, the Viper LED mouse pad features six different LED color settings and the same number of lighting effects. There is a control switch on the attached USB power cord that lets users cycle through them.

The mouse pad measures 35.32 x 24.27 x 4.6 cm. Patriot says it is made of a high-quality rigid polymer that is both sleek and durable, with a scratch-free surface. Rubber backing covers the entire backside so that it doesn't slip around on your desktop.

Patriot has priced its Viper LED mouse pad at $60, which could make it a tough sell—users who are willing to spend that much on a mouse pad might prefer an RGB model, such as Corsair's MM800 RGB Polaris, currently our top pick among RGB mouse pads (and priced at $45 on Amazon).

The Viper LED mouse pad is available now direct from Patriot.