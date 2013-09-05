Outlast is out now with a horrifying new launch trailer to match

Outlast , the much-anticipated indie horror game set in a mountaintop mental asylum, is now out! You can tell because of all the screaming. There's also a new launch trailer to inform you, if you happen to be in an area that is currently scream-free.

We loved what we saw of Outlast back at PAX , and now that it's out our own Logan Decker has been sharing his, shall we say, most harrowing moments on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/logandecker/status/375463151686266880

Sounds cleansing.

Industry veterans from games like Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell joined forces to create Outlast, drawing on their much-loved horror movie collections for inspiration. One of the most interesting little touches is the Mirror's Edge-style first-person setting that puts you inside the body of the protagonist. There's something about hiding behind a door and looking down to see own feet that just puts you in the moment.

A truly scary horror game is kind of a rare thing these days, but luckily the indie sphere has been picking up the slack with titles like Slender . If you've been looking forward to Outlast, it's time to dim the lights, soundproof the office, and jump in .