Outlast is an upcoming indie horror game from veteran developers

With banner fright franchises like Resident Evil hanging up their horror hats in favor of break-neck action, the indie scene has been picking up the terrifying slack with titles like Amnesia and Slender. Red Barrels, a new studio featuring alumni of the Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, and Uncharted franchises, is seeking to bring another sleep deprivation-inducing entry to the gore-splattered table with Outlast. The trailer above speaks (or rather, screams) for itself.

In Outlast, you play as a journalist (hey, I'm one of those!) exploring a creepy asylum in the mountains of Colorado (hey, I'm from there! ...Colorado, not an asylum.) The protagonist will face something that "walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive."

Outlast is slated for next year.