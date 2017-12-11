Our favorite battery backup is on sale for $120

Every so often, CyberPower's 1500VA / 900W (CP1500PFCLCD), our top pick among uninterruptible power supplies, goes on sale. Right now is one of those times.

You can snag the CP1500PFCLCD for $120 at Amazon or B&H Photo. The regular price is $215 and you can generally expect to pay around $200 for this model, on average.

There's a lot to like about this model. For one, it's relatively compact for its load support. It also has a useful LCD screen monitoring, a total of 10 sockets (half of them offer surge protection only, and the other half offer both surge protection and battery backup), automatic voltage regulation (AVR), and perhaps most importantly of all, true sine-save support.

One of the most important features when shopping for a UPS is true sine-wave output. Many lower cost UPSes only provide simulated sine-wave output, which approximates what you get out of your wall. Some electronics are sensitive to that approach and can behave abnormally. You don't have to worry about that here.

