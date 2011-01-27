Operation Flashpoint: Red River Dev Diary

Codemasters have released the first in a series of developer's video diaries from the Operation Flashpoint: Red River team. Read on for details of the game and the video.

Red River is the upcoming sequel to 2009's Dragon Rising. Executive Producer Adam Parsons explains, “As far as I'm concerned, Red River gets you as close as you can to being in the boots of a Marine.”

The game will feature drop-in/drop-out co-operative gameplay with four classes of soldier available to choose from; Grenadier, Scout, Rifleman and Automatic Rifleman, which are “four distinct and complimentary classes in a USMC [United States Marine Corps] fireteam.”

The games predecessor Dragon Rising received solid but not spectacular reviews, and the team are using feedback from the community to make Red River a stronger product. Parsons said: “We've addressed a lot of the criticisms from the community within Red River by putting in new features.”.

You can learn more about the game, which is due Q2 2011, in the Developer Diary below.