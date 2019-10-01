Nvidia's latest GPU driver primes your PC for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint releases in just a few more days, on Friday, October 4, and Nvidia is getting ahead of the launch with a new "Game Ready" GPU driver (436.48 WHQL) that is optimized for the game.

"Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including virtual reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia says.

Nvidia did not attach any specific performance claims to its 436.48 driver release. Nevertheless, if you own a GeForce graphics card and plan on playing Breakpoint, this driver is of interest. That said, the three-day lead time means you could wait a bit to install this release, just to ensure there are no unwanted side effects reported by other users (I'm not aware of any, currently).

In addition to being optimized for Breakpoint, the 436.48 driver is tuned to deliver the best performance in Asgard's Wrath on the Oculus Rift and Rift S, and adds support for HTC's upcoming Vive Cosmos VR headset.

The release notes also highlight a few fixed issues. They include:

[UBOAT]: The game crashes due to memory allocation issues when launching Sandbox mode from the main menu.

[Tom Clancyʹs The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode.

[Vulkan-based games]: Error message appears in the game when invoking GeForce Experience Freestyle or Ansel using the hot keys.

[Tradesmen OS3DE]: Some objects are missing in the game.

[Cinema4D]: Brushes produce a ghosting effect.

You can grab the latest GPU driver through GeForce Experience, or follow this link to manually install it.